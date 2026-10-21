3 children die in Van Zandt County fire, adult and another child in hospital, officials say

An overnight house fire in Van Zandt County left three children dead and sent another child and an adult to the hospital, according to the fire marshal's office.

A news release from the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near County Road 4127 and County Road 4128. Crews reported that three people were able to get out, but firefighters had to breach an exterior wall to reach four children who remained inside.

CBS News Texas

Three of the children, the fire marshal's office said, had already succumbed to the flames. While names were not released, the office said the children who died included an 8-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl.

Two more victims were rushed to a Dallas-area hospital for treatment; the office identified them as an adult and a 10-year-old boy, and said both were still in critical condition as of publication.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing. Crews from Canton, South Van Zandt, Ben Wheeler, and Wills Point tackled the blaze.