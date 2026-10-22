Father, fifth child recovering after Canton house fire kills mother, four children, family says

A father and one of his children are recovering after escaping a Canton house fire that killed five members of their family.

A memorial continued to grow on Thursday, just feet away from the home where a 27-year-old mother and her four children were killed after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Throughout the day, investigators were at the home, trying to figure out how the fire unfolded.

Family members identified the victims as Jasmine Henson and her children – Robert Mitchell, Troy Mitchell, Levi Mitchell, and Avril Mitchell.

CBS News Texas

Leslie Leistikow, who lives next door to the family, said she is heartbroken by this loss.

"It's a man's family, it's his wife, it's his children," said Leistikow. "No parent should have to bury their children… period."

The Van Zandt County Fire Marshal's Office said crews reported that three people escaped the home. They said firefighters had to breach an exterior wall to reach four children still inside.

Officials said three children had already died when they made it inside. Henson and her 9-year-old child were taken to a Dallas-area hospital, where they later died.

"We heard the fire, we heard commotion," Leistikow said. "We heard yelling."

While family members did not speak on camera Thursday, Mike Mitchell, the children's paternal grandfather, told CBS News Texas that his son, the children's father, and a fifth grandchild survived and are recovering.

Mitchell said he and neighbors rushed to help, but the home was already engulfed in flames.

Canton ISD officials confirmed that some of the children attended schools within the district, but did not specify which ones.

District officials sent a statement, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the loss of students at Canton Elementary and Canton Intermediate Schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, classmates, teachers, and everyone affected by this tragic loss."

"You'd hear them Saturday morning playing, and rather it be on their little bikes or a four-wheeler, they were just full of life," said Leistikow.

Donations are now being collected across the community to help the surviving father and child as they recover.

Community members are hosting a BBQ fundraiser for the family on Saturday.

Organizers said the proceeds will benefit the family of the fire, as well as the deputy sheriff who was killed on Tuesday night. It is open to the community. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"My heart goes out to them, the whole town does, I'm sure," Leistikow said.