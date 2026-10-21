East Texas deputy killed, police officer injured during exchange of gunfire with assault suspect, officials say

A Van Zandt County deputy has died, and an officer is in the hospital following an exchange of gunfire with a suspect overnight, officials say. The suspect was later found dead.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to assist the Canton Police Department to serve a warrant in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, just south of the city of Canton.

The sheriff's office said that the suspect had outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

At about 10:20 p.m., law enforcement on scene reported shots being fired from inside the home toward deputies and officers outside, which prompted them to return fire.

During that exchange, a Canton police officer and a Van Zandt County deputy were struck, the sheriff's office confirmed.

The police officer was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, and the deputy was pronounced dead. Neither of their names has been released at this time.

Officials said the suspect, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. However, officials have not confirmed if the wound was self-inflicted or from the exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and the Texas Rangers will be the lead agency.