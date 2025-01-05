Sunday morning carjacking triggers multi-agency chase in North Texas; 18-year-old charged

NORTH TEXAS — A Sunday morning carjacking led to a multi-agency chase and the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect, police say.

Around 8 a.m., Van Alstyne Police Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a carjacking in the 400 block of North SH 5.

The victim said he was standing by his vehicle when the suspect, dressed entirely in black and wearing a face covering, threatened him with a gun, telling the victim he was "not playing," and demanding the victim's keys and money, according to Van Alstyne police.

The victim said he feared for his safety and complied with the demands, police said.

Van Alstyne police said officers arrived "within minutes of the call," however, the suspect and vehicle were gone. Investigators were able to get surveillance footage showing the suspect in the moments leading up to the incident.

The Van Alstyne Police Department's License Plate Recognition System received a hit around 12:30 p.m. that the stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 5 in Anna, heading toward Van Alstyne. Van Alstyne police continued tracking the vehicle as it headed north on US 75.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, however, the suspect attempted to flee, leading to a high-speed pursuit that spanned multiple cities including Anna, Melissa, McKinney, Fairview and Allen.

Van Alstyne police said the chase "peaked" when the suspect exited the highway at Ridgeview Drive in Allen. Police said he made a U-turn, heading back northbound on US 75 before veering off the highway and driving through a construction barrier into a residential area in McKinney.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle on Pride Ct., according to McKinney police, and fled on foot

A perimeter was set up, McKinney police said, and K-9 units were called in. The K-9 units were able to track the 18-year-old suspect, later identified as Manuel Hernandez, and he was taken into custody without incident or injury.

Hernandez was booked into the Grayson County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest with a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The Van Alstyne Police Department said it was assisted in the pursuit by the Anna Police Department, Melissa Police Department, McKinney Police Department, Fairview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff's Office, and Texas Game Warden.

The investigation is ongoing.