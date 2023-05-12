Uvalde community leaders ask for 'peace, privacy' ahead of 1 year since school shooting

UVALDE (CBSNewsTexas) - Ahead of the day marking one year since 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, community leaders are asking for "peace and privacy."

Pictured in order of appearance: Eva Mireles, 44, Xavier Lopez, 10, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, Jackie Cazares, 9, Maranda Mathis, 11, Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, Irma Garcia, 48, Tess Marie Mata, 10, Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, Rojelio Torres, 10, Alithia Ramirez, 10, Eliahna A. Torres, 10, Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10, Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Uziyah Garcia, 10, Eliahna "Ellie" Amyah Garcia, 9, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, Nevaeh Bravo, 10, Layla Salazar, 11 CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The letter is signed by: Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Judge Bill Mitchell, Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez, Sheriff Ruben Nolasco, Christina Mitchell, Uvalde County district attorney for the 38th Judicial District, Uvalde County attorney John Dodson, Treasurer Joni Doersam, Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson, Texas Department of Public Safety Captain Steven Tellez and Pastor Tony Gruben.

Their plea, made on behalf of victims and survivors, "especially the children," addresses the ongoing grieving process and trauma in the "search for paths forward."

"The Uvalde community continues to face the impact of that tragic day. Despite the overwhelming support and efforts to assist with the healing process, the past eleven months have been challenging."

The letter suggested that those who are compelled to support the community of Uvalde, host something in their hometown in their honor.

Calling their request for privacy "essential to the healing process," the letter is a somber reminder of how much the tragedy continues to impact the small town nestled in Texas Hill Country.