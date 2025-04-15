Unanswered questions persist after Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting

Many questions remain unanswered after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. The Dallas Independent School District has not said what led up to the shooting nor how a gun was able to get on campus. The district said Tuesday night that the suspect was in custody; however, did not share an identity.

Students said they were pulled from class and led away from the school to a safe area.

Shooting sparks chaos as students and parents react

"We heard all the gunshots," Wilmer-Hutchins High School student Sevynn Jones said. "Like seven of them."

"I heard like six shots and the teacher ran to the door and closed it and told us to hide in the corner," 11th grader Detaeja King said.

Panicked parents scrambled to reunite with their kids after the incident.

"It was chaotic when I got here," said Sherikaye Fagan, whose two daughters attend the school.

"Told me there was a shooting at the school and for me to go up there. So, I just jumped on out of bed," mother Peggy Hickson, said.

According to police, four male students were hurt in the shooting, and three of the four were hit by gunfire. Dallas Fire-Rescue said injuries range in severity from non-life-threatening to serious.

Dallas ISD Superintendent addresses growing concerns

"Quite frankly, this is just becoming way too familiar, and it should not be familiar," said DISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde during an afternoon news conference.

Elizalde and DISD police only answered two questions but did say Tuesday's incident was not the result of any safety failures.

"The gun did not come through during regular intake time so if it was not a failure of our staff of our protocols or of the machinery that we have, it did not come in through regular intake," Assistant Chief of DISD Police, Christina Smith, said.

The district said that most middle and high schools do have metal detectors at entrances. Police also said they have identified a suspect and are working on locating that person; however, students and parents are left with questions.

"They checked our bags and stuff, so I don't know how they got it in," King said.

"The metal detectors — are they working? Cause I'm sure if they were working, they would know kids would have some type of gun on them," Hickson asked.

High School remains closed with counseling support offered

The district said the Wilmer-Hutchins Elementary School was on lockdown due to the proximity of this shooting, but no students there were in any danger. As for the high school, the district said there will be no class for the rest of the week and there will be counselors available for students and staff.