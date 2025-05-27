Two North Texas barbecue joints earn top honors in Texas Monthly's top 50 BBQ list

Fort Worth BBQ joint named home to some of America's top new chefs by Food & Wine magazine

Barbecue connoisseurs must be licking their chops as Texas Monthly released the 2025 edition of the top 50 BBQ joints in the state.

Twelve establishments in North Texas were awarded with a spot on the quadrennial list. Only the top 10 are ranked in order, with two North Texas joints in that elite club.

No. 3: Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth

Four years after it shot to prominence after claiming the No. 1 spot, Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth remains in the top 10, this time at No. 3.

Despite the now-regular massive crowds, and more accolades from the likes of the Michelin Guide and Food & Wine, Texas Monthly said the pitmasters at Goldee's are not resting on their laurels.

"We're pleased to report that the Goldee's crew has not faltered as hungry hordes have descended upon this modest joint a half mile down a country road from the county landfill. The friendliness and efficiency of the service is impressive," Texas Monthly wrote.

No. 7: Dayne's Craft Barbecue in Aledo

Dayne's Craft Barbecue cracked the top 50 list in 2021, but has risen to new heights, according to Texas Monthly's reviewers. Four years ago, Dayne's was a food truck in Fort Worth's Cultural District; Since then it moved 14 miles west, into a restaurant space in the heart of Aledo.

Texas Monthly praised Dayne's for excelling on the classic barbecue favorites, while also showing off some creativity.

"The black-bark brisket and pork ribs are done to perfection. Dayne's gets creative with sausages like blueberry-Gouda (along with traditional beef and jalapeño-Havarti). Members of the Texas trinity are beloved here, but the OG Burger, made from brisket trim, might be adored even more," Texas Monthly wrote.

The other best barbecue spots in North Texas

Texas Monthly honored 10 more North Texas barbecue joints with spots on the top 50 list:

B4 Barbecue, Mabank

Cattleack Barbecue, Farmers Branch

North Texas Smoke BBQ, Decatur

Panther City BBQ, Fort Worth

Sabar BBQ, Fort Worth

Slaughter's BBQ, Sulphur Springs

Slow Bone BBQ, Dallas

Smoak Town BBQ, Fate

Smokey Joe's BBQ, Dallas

Yearby's Barbecue & Waterice, Pilot Point