Fort Worth BBQ joint named home to some of America's top new chefs by Food & Wine magazine

FORT WORTH – A local BBQ spot in Fort Worth has earned national recognition as home to some of the best new chefs in America, according to Food & Wine magazine. Their recipe for success: friendship and fantastic food.

Located off the beaten path, just west of Fort Worth, Goldee's BBQ might seem unassuming from the outside.

"We're out here in the middle of nowhere," says co-owner Jalen Heard.

But inside, it's a different story, with their award-winning Texas smoked brisket drawing fans from near and far.

Goldee's is run by a close-knit group of four best friends who turned their shared passion for BBQ into a successful small business.

"I've lived with these guys from 18 to 26. So, I mean, we've spent so much time together, we're like family," Heard explained.

The friends opened Goldee's BBQ about five years ago, and they've been selling out daily ever since.

"We do a lot of brisket, ribs, turkey, sausage, and kind of your classic sides like coleslaw, pinto beans, potato salad."

Despite their local success, the team was still surprised to learn they had been named some of Food & Wine's 2024 Best New Chefs in America.

"It was crazy because really, you don't see too many people in barbecue win those types of awards," Heard said.

The team accepted their award last week in New York City, and they're proud of the recognition.

If you're hoping to give Goldee's a try, Heard has some advice:

"Get here early because, like you said, we do sell out. We tell everyone to get here around 8:30-9:00. It's BYOB, and we keep free water out there for you!"