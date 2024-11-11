North Texas restaurants highlighted in inaugural Michelin Guide Texas selections

NORTH TEXAS – If you're looking to enjoy a top-notch meal in North Texas, the Michelin Guide has some recommendations for you.

In a significant milestone for the Texas dining scene, the Michelin Guide revealed its first-ever Texas winners on Monday, highlighting exceptional restaurants in the state's four major metropolitan areas: Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Created by the French tire company to assist European travelers and boost tire sales, the Michelin Guide has become a prestigious benchmark for culinary excellence.

The inaugural Michelin Guide Texas selection includes 15 one-Michelin-Star restaurants and two Michelin Green Star establishments. It also included recommended and best value-for-money eateries.

One-Michelin-Star - North Texas

DALLAS

Tatsu Dallas (Japanese cuisine)

Tatsu Dallas Michelin Guide Texas

"With just 10 counter seats, the greatest challenge is securing a reservation at this sushi restaurant within the renovated Continental Gin Building – but perseverance will be rewarded because this is the genuine article. The omakase contains around 14 pieces and follows the Edomae tradition, so expect fish that gets steadily stronger in flavor as dinner progresses. You might start with Alaskan sockeye salmon, followed by Spanish tuna and delicious uni from Hokkaido and end with eel from Maine. The rice is also from Hokkaido and chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi's deft, practiced movements ensure each piece is a perfect creation; he'll even alter the size if you so wish. All guests are served together, so do arrive on time." – Michelin Guide

Austin had seven one-Michelin-Star restaurants, while Houston had six, and San Antonio had one.

One-Michelin-Star - Austin, Houston & San Antonio

AUSTIN

Barley Swine (Contemporary cuisine)

Craft Omakase (Japanese cuisine)

Hestia (American cuisine)

InterStellar BBQ (Barbecue cuisine)

la Barbecue (Barbecue cuisine)

Leroy and Lewis Barbecue (Barbecue cuisine)

Olamaie (American cuisine)

HOUSTON

BCN Taste & Tradition (Spanish cuisine)

CorkScrew BBQ (Spring; Barbecue cuisine)

Le Jardinier Houston (French cuisine)

March (Creative/Mediterranean cuisine)

Musaafer (Indian cuisine)

Tatemó (Mexican cuisine)

SAN ANTONIO

Mixtli (Mexican cuisine)

In addition, Austin had two Michelin Green Star restaurants.

Michelin Green Star

AUSTIN

Dai Due (American cuisine)

Emmer & Rye (Austin; American cuisine)

Bib Gourmand Awards - North Texas

The Michelin Guide also listed the Bib Gourmand Awards, as the best value-for-money restaurants. Here are the publication's best value-for-money eating establishments in North Texas:

DALLAS

Cattleack (barbecue)

Gemma (American)

Lucia (Italian)

Một Hai Ba (fusion)

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen (Vietnamese)

Nonna (Italian)

FORT WORTH

Goldee's (barbecue)

Recommended - North Texas

Here is the list of "recommended" Michelin Guide restaurants in North Texas:

DALLAS

Barsotti's

The Charles

Crown Block

El Carlos Elegante

Fearing's

Georgie

Knox Bistro

Mercat Bistro

Monarch

Rye in Dallas (also won the Exceptional Cocktails award)

Quarter Acre

Sachet

Stock and Barrel

Stillwell's

Tei-An

Written by the Seasons

FORT WORTH

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez

Panther City BBQ

MCKINNEY

Harvest

ARLINGTON

Smoke'N Ash BBQ