Two men charged with capital murder after triple homicide in Dallas, police say

Two men found in Houston have been charged with murder after a father and son were found dead outside their home on Bernal Drive in Dallas earlier this month.

Just before 6 a.m. on October 5, police were called to a house in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive, where Pedro Lara Roa, 47, and Pedro Lara, 21, had been fatally shot.

Family members said a van crashed into the fence, destroying it. Both men went outside to see what had happened and were shot.

Police said a third person had also died at the scene. That person was inside the vehicle that crashed into the fence.

Suspects arrested in Houston by Texas DPS

On Tuesday, Brian Pineda Ayala, 23, and Jimy Caceres Leiva, 28, were taken into custody in Houston by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both are charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Dallas police said they will be transported to the Dallas County Jail.