Three dead after crash, shooting in Dallas; investigation underway police say

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Bernal Drive in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found three people dead.

Family members say it started when a van crashed into the fence, destroying it.

The family said two people who live in the house heard the crash, went outside to see what was going on and were shot.

Police say a total of three people were found dead. Family members identified two of the victims as father and son. One of them just turned 21, and the other is in his 40s.

They do not know the third victim, but said that person was inside the car that crashed into the fence.

Family members say they are trying to figure out what exactly led to the shooting. Right now, they are in shock and hope police can find the suspect.

"It's still very shocking for me," said Jessica Alvares, who is related to the victims. "It's shocking for all of them. It's like a nightmare. It's like I'm waiting to wake up."

Dallas PD said the investigation is ongoing.