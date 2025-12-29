Two dead after a park gathering escalates into fight, shootings, Fort Worth police say

Two people have died after a gathering in an East Fort Worth city park led to a fight and two shooting calls Monday night, police said.

Around 2:13 p.m., East Division officers working an unrelated call nearby heard shots coming from the 1500 block of Liberty Street. When they arrived at the location, they found one victim on the ground with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

As the officers continued their investigation, another shooting call came in.

At roughly 2:18 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Handley Drive for a reported shooting. There, officers found a vehicle parked, with one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead not long after.

Investigators learned that another person who was in that vehicle fled on foot. He was later found in a nearby home.

Police say that evidence suggests the two shooting calls are related.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that a group of 15-20 people met at Historic Stop Six Park in the 1500 block of Liberty Street. Police said they "began to have words with each other," which turned into a physical altercation and an unknown suspect began shooting at the victims.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death and confirm the identity of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.