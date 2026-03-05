Two Dallas police officers injured while responding to a crash after another vehicle rear-ended their squad car

One person is under arrest and two Dallas police officers are out of the hospital after a crash early Thursday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., the officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on northbound Loop 12 near Singleton Boulevard, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. Another vehicle then rear-ended the squad car with both officers inside.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took one of the officers to a hospital, and the other was taken in a private vehicle. They were both treated and released.

DPD said an arrest was made, but have not yet identified the suspect or what charges they may face.