Triple-digit temperatures return to North Texas after the weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Another mild, cloudy weekend is in store for Dallas-Fort Worth.

Friday through Sunday will have below-normal temperatures and spotty afternoon showers. Most precipitation will be to the east and southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, closer to deeper moisture.

wx1.png
Temperatures get into the low 80s by midday Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The humidity will make it feel a few degrees hotter, but going on walks will still be tolerable. 

wx2.png
Highs will top out near 90 degrees Friday afternoon across Dallas-Fort Worth, but there's a temperature gradient from west to east. Western areas will see more sunshine while cloud cover will be thicker to the east, keeping temperatures cooler.

wx3.png
Don't be surprised if there's a rumble of thunder this weekend. Spotty afternoon showers and storms are likely.

Keep the outdoor plans though because most of North Texas will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

wx4.png
Take advantage of the below-normal temperatures for the next three days because the oven turns back on as high pressure builds over North Texas.

wx5.png
Sunny skies and soaring temperatures are the hallmarks for next week.

Heat advisories are also likely for late in the week as heat indices near 105 degrees or hotter.

wx6.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

