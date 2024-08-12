Triple-digit temperatures, clear skies and sunshine across North Texas this week

Heat dome builds throughout the week, increasing temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS – Kids at the bus stop Monday morning were greeted with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 80 degrees. After school, the summer heat is on for pick up and the first debrief of a school day.

CBS News Texas

One saving grace Monday morning was some cloud cover and a few isolated showers in parts of North Texas, thanks to convection in Oklahoma drifting southeast.

The cloud cover and few showers won't be long-lived and there will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday and hot temperatures in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

The "feels-like" temperatures on Monday will only be a few degrees warmer than the actual high temperature but it is still a day to practice heat precautions.

CBS News Texas

A heat dome builds throughout the week and temperatures slowly rise a degree or two by the midweek.

CBS News Texas

In fact, it's back to some of the hottest or near hottest days of the year in the forecast.

CBS News Texas

One forecast model tried to bring a little rain into the forecast on Thursday but the chances are even more slim and holding at 10% at best.

It will be sunny and dry through the 7-day forecast period so that means after-school practices will be hot and the students need to hydrate often and early.

CBS News Texas