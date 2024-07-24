Are you back-to-school ready? Here's what North Texas students need to know
NORTH TEXAS – The first day of school is only a few weeks away and some school districts are holding events to help North Texas children get ready.
Events include backpack giveaways, health checkups and vendors with resources.
Back-to-School Events
Tarrant County Back-to-School Roundup
Friday, August 2
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Tarrant County College South Campus
5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76119
Organizers will provide students and families with school supplies and other back-to-school necessities. Families must pre-register for entry to the event.
Tarrant County Back-to-School Immunizations
July 30 - Aug. 24
Tuesday - Friday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The month-long event will provide recommended immunizations to students and adults. Visit the website for costs and immunization clinic locations.
2024 Dallas Mayor's Back-to-School Fair
Friday, Aug. 2
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Fair Park Centennial and Automobile Buildings
1010 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210
Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas ISD are hosting an event to hand out school supplies, valuable services, and resources. Families can register here: mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.
Arlington ISD Back-to-School Kickoff
Saturday, Aug. 3
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011
Arlington ISD families can register for free backpacks and school supplies. Students can also get vision screenings and dental checkups, and Dan Dipert Career + Technical Center cosmetology students will give haircuts.
First Day of School
Aug. 5, 2024
Aug. 6, 2024
Aug. 7, 2024
Aug. 8, 2024
Aug. 9, 2024
Aug. 12, 2024
Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) ISD
Aug. 13, 2024
Aug. 14, 2024
Aug. 15, 2024
Aug. 19, 2024