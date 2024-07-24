Are you back-to-school ready? Here's what North Texas students need to know

Prepare to spend more on school supplies this year

NORTH TEXAS – The first day of school is only a few weeks away and some school districts are holding events to help North Texas children get ready.

Events include backpack giveaways, health checkups and vendors with resources.

Back-to-School Events

Friday, August 2

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tarrant County College South Campus

5301 Campus Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76119

Organizers will provide students and families with school supplies and other back-to-school necessities. Families must pre-register for entry to the event.





July 30 - Aug. 24

Tuesday - Friday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The month-long event will provide recommended immunizations to students and adults. Visit the website for costs and immunization clinic locations.



Friday, Aug. 2

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fair Park Centennial and Automobile Buildings

1010 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas ISD are hosting an event to hand out school supplies, valuable services, and resources. Families can register here: mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

AT&T Stadium

1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

Arlington ISD families can register for free backpacks and school supplies. Students can also get vision screenings and dental checkups, and Dan Dipert Career + Technical Center cosmetology students will give haircuts.

First Day of School

Aug. 5, 2024

Athens ISD

Mineral Wells ISD

Aug. 6, 2024

Perrin-Whitt CISD

Aug. 7, 2024

Allen ISD

Anna ISD

Bowie ISD

Castleberry ISD

Denton ISD

Godley ISD

Italy ISD

Sanger ISD

Aug. 8, 2024

Ennis ISD

Farmersville ISD

Joshua ISD

Little Elm ISD

Lovejoy ISD

McKinney ISD

Princeton ISD

Prairie Valley ISD

Aug. 9, 2024

Harmony Public Schools

Aug. 12, 2024

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Community ISD

Dallas ISD

DeSoto ISD

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Everman ISD

Garland ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB) ISD

Irving ISD

Lancaster ISD

Rockwall ISD

Terrell ISD

Aug. 13, 2024

Carroll ISD

Crandall ISD

Crowley ISD

Duncanville ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Granbury ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Kennedale ISD

Lake Worth ISD

Lewisville ISD

Pilot Point ISD

Plano ISD

Prosper ISD

Richardson ISD

Royse City ISD

Aug. 14, 2024

Aledo ISD

Argyle ISD

Arlington ISD

Aubrey ISD

Azle ISD

Birdville ISD

Bridgeport ISD

Burleson ISD

Canton ISD

Celina ISD

Cleburne ISD

Coppell ISD

Decatur ISD

Ferris ISD

Forney ISD

Glen Rose ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Greenville ISD

Highland Park ISD

Kaufman ISD

Keller ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Mansfield ISD

Mesquite ISD

Midlothian ISD

Northwest ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Tolar ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Weatherford ISD

White Settlement ISD

Wylie ISD

Aug. 15, 2024

Alvarado ISD

Alvord ISD

Wichita Falls ISD

Aug. 19, 2024

Melissa ISD