Triple-digit heat returns to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – After two weeks of less heat than usual for North Texas, temperatures are now set to soar through at least the first week of August.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is under a heat advisory from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday. The heat index, or how it actually feels outside, will reach as high as 107 degrees by Monday afternoon.

In some ways, this is expected because the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has now reached what is typically the hottest stretch of the summer from late July through the middle of August. The normal high temperature is now 97 degrees which is as high as it goes.

Still, temperatures will be at least a few degrees above normal through next weekend and there are indications the intense heat could continue through at least August 15.

At the same time, there is no significant rain in the forecast which means the CBS News Texas First Alert Weather team will be keeping an eye on drought conditions.

In the week ahead, expect clear skies and the return of triple-digit temperatures.

Much of North Texas is now considered "abnormally dry" which is the precursor to drought.

