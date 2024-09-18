Triple-digit feel returns to North Texas on Wednesday

Despite a cloudy start to Wednesday for parts of North Texas, expect a hot and sunny day ahead.

Any cloud cover should move out by mid-morning leaving nothing but blue sky, a rising sun and temperatures heating up. The high temperature will reach the mid-90s, but with dew points in the 60s to 70s it will feel more like 100 degrees.

Downtown Dallas on Wednesday morning. CBS News Texas

The unseasonable heat is caused by high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere expanding out of Mexico and into the Southern Plains. The high pressure will continue through Friday, when North Texas can expect to feel near-record heat with the high temperature reaching 99 degrees.

Some relief is in sight, with a cold front forecast to arrive in North Texas by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, bringing some much-needed rain back to the forecast.