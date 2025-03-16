Southbound lanes at US 75 and Midpark in Dallas reopen following crash

Traffic snarled after crash on US 75 in Dallas

All southbound lanes were closed early Sunday morning, as crews worked to clear the scene of a crash on US 75 at Midpark Road in Dallas, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m., according to the report. By 9:30 a.m., crews had reopened four lanes.

The details of the crash and whether it's fatal have not been released yet. CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement and TxDOT officials to gather more information. We'll update as more becomes available.