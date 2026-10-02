Tony Romo, CBS Sports part ways after former Cowboys QB's drunk driving arrest

Tony Romo will not be returning to the CBS broadcast booth in the wake of his arrest in Wisconsin, the network announced on Friday morning.

In a statement, CBS Sports said it and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback "have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward."

Romo was arrested in July after being pulled over on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee. Romo was seen passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp. According to a police report, he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office also said Romo's vehicle had an open bottle of alcohol.

Just over one week after the arrest, CBS Sports placed Romo on leave "until further notice."

In early August, CBS Sports president David Berson said he didn't have a timeline for Romo's return.

"We had to consider the impact on our image and on our brand. That's very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should and needs to be on our presentation and not on any other factors," Berson told reporters at the time.

On Sept. 1, Romo pleaded no contest to the charges and said he was taking full responsibility for his actions. At the time, Romo said he was focusing on his return to CBS, where he was the lead NFL analyst since 2017.

J.J. Watt will remain on the lead broadcast team with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and reporter Tracy Wolfson. Watt, a three-time winner of the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, filled in when Romo was placed on leave. "All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn," CBS Sports' statement said.