Former Cowboys star Tony Romo arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Wisconsin, sheriff says

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports NFL analyst Tony Romo was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Milwaukee, the county sheriff's office confirmed.

Romo was pulled over around 6 p.m. Thursday driving southbound on I-43 near downtown Milwaukee, according to an arrest report. The report said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, so deputies took him into custody on suspicion of OWI, or operating while intoxicated. He was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail and released around 11 p.m.

Romo has a court date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

He is a native of Burlington, Wisconsin, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

CBS Sports declined to comment.

The sheriff's office said the matter remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.