Former Cowboys star Tony Romo had open bottle of alcohol in his car during arrest, police say

CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped by police last week and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

According to one of three citations released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the "open bottle of an alcoholic beverage" was discovered in the passenger's side of Romo's black Jeep during an inventory before it was towed.

Another citation said police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 on July 23 after he was seen passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp. Police said Romo questioned what a gore area was during the stop.

The police report said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, so deputies took him into custody on suspicion of OWI, or operating while intoxicated.

Body camera video captured Romo's now viral arrest and field sobriety test performance.

Romo told deputies he had been coming from a golf course and was on his way "to visit grandma and grandpa" when he was stopped.

A deputy told Romo he suspected him of being impaired because he had "red glassy eyes" and an "odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage."

Romo initially told the officer he hadn't been drinking, but later admitted to having at least one beverage.

A warrant for Romo's blood sample and chemical analysis was later issued. The results of the test are not currently known.

He was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail and released around 11 p.m.

Romo has a court date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

The 46-year-old is a native of Burlington, Wisconsin, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

CBS Sports declined to comment.