Tony Romo pleads no contest to Wisconsin operating while intoxicated charge: "This is an important first step."

Tony Romo has announced he pleaded no contest to charges in Wisconsin that he operated a vehicle while intoxicated, saying he is taking responsibility for the incident that unfolded earlier this summer.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports football analyst said he is focusing on his return to the network with the plea's entry. Romo also said he came to rely on alcohol after several back surgeries saw him first depend on pain medication, before using it to get off the medicine.

"As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility," part of the statement read, shared as an image. "That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary moving forward."

Romo said he is working with a team of doctors to make changes and maintain his health. He also expressed gratitude for the support from family, friends, and the NFL community, while asking for privacy for a time.

The post was met with supportive comments.

Why was Tony Romo pulled over?

Romo was pulled over on July 27, driving southbound on I-43 near downtown Milwaukee, according to an arrest report. The report said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, so deputies took him into custody on suspicion of OWI, or operating while intoxicated.

The video shows Romo being pulled over, getting out of the Jeep he was driving and later undergoing field sobriety tests.

He was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail and released around 11 p.m.

Just days ago, Romo was hit with three more charges. Court records showed the new citations were for unsafe passing on the right, possessing open intoxicants and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to Milwaukee County court records that were filed Thursday. The initial citation he received in July was for refusing to take a test for intoxication.

When will Tony Romo return to CBS Sports?

As of publication, a timeline for Romo's return to the broadcast booth is not clear. In August, CBS Sports president David Berson said he does not have a timeline for a decision about Tony Romo's future.

"It's an evolving situation, and therefore we're still assessing," Berson said during a network event.

Berson also told reporters the decision to place Romo on indefinite leave was intended to shift attention toward the games and away from his legal situation.

"We had to consider the impact on our image and on our brand. That's very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should and needs to be on our presentation and not on any other factors," he said.

JJ Watt, a longtime defensive end who spent much of his career with the Houston Texans, joined play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS Sports' lead NFL team during Romo's absence. Their first game will be on Sept. 13, when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers.

Watt joined CBS in 2023. He was an analyst on "The NFL Today" for two seasons before teaming with Ian Eagle on the network's No. 2 crew beginning last season. Ross Tucker has been moved up to the No. 2 team. He has previously teamed with Eagle on radio broadcasts for Westwood One.

Romo, 46, has been the lead game analyst for CBS' NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during a playing career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.