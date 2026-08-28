Former Cowboys star Tony Romo hit with 3 new citations after arrest in Wisconsin

CBS Sports NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has received three more citations connected to his July arrest, in which he was taken into custody for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Wisconsin, court records show.

The new citations are for unsafe passing on the right, possessing open intoxicants and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to Milwaukee County court records that were filed Thursday. The initial citation he received in July was for refusing to take a test for intoxication.

On July 23, a deputy pulled Romo over after allegedly seeing the 46-year-old passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The police report states that after Romo was questioned, he performed poorly on a field sobriety test – both are captured in now-viral bodycam footage. Deputies initially took Romo into custody on suspicion of an OWI.

A later police report revealed that Romo had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped.

Since his arrest, Romo has been on leave from CBS Sports. TMZ reported on Thursday that Romo "accepts full responsibility for his actions," is working with local authorities to resolve the matter and his team is communicating with CBS about next steps.

In early August, CBS Sports president David Berson said he didn't have a timeline for Romo's return.

"We had to consider the impact on our image and on our brand. That's very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should and needs to be on our presentation and not on any other factors," Berson told reporters.

Analyst J.J. Watt has joined play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS Sports' lead NFL team during Romo's absence.

A court date for Romo has been scheduled for Sept. 21.