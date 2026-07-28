New video shows Tony Romo's arrest in Wisconsin on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

Body cam video from last week's arrest of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shows the current CBS Sports NFL analyst being questioned and taking a field sobriety test. Romo was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in Milwaukee on Thursday, the county sheriff's office confirmed.

"Step out of the vehicle, the officer says.

"I'm just going to call my lawyer real quick," Romo responds to the officer. "I'm allowed to call my lawyer, right?"

"You're not," the officer says. "Step out of the vehicle."

Romo was pulled over around 6 p.m. on July 23, driving southbound on I-43 near downtown Milwaukee, according to an arrest report. The report said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test, so deputies took him into custody on suspicion of OWI, or operating while intoxicated.

The video shows Romo being pulled over, getting out of the Jeep he was driving and later undergoing field sobriety tests.

According to the affidavit, Romo was pulled over because the vehicle he was driving allegedly crossed the center line and was weaving within the lane.

The affidavit also states that Romo smelled of "intoxicants," and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. It also states that he had trouble balancing. He told the officer he had not been drinking and refused to submit to the blood test and preliminary breath test required by the officer. He later stated that he drank one Corona.

A warrant for Romo's blood sample and chemical analysis was later issued. The results of the test are not currently known.

He was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail and released around 11 p.m.

Romo has a court date scheduled for Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

He is a native of Burlington, Wisconsin, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

CBS Sports declined to comment.