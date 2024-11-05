Watch CBS News
Three ejected, seriously injured in Irving rollover crash

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

IRVING — Three people were ejected and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the north service road of State Highway 114, west of North MacArthur Boulevard, police said.

The accident occurred at about 2:10 p.m., according to the Irving Police Department.

All five people in the vehicle were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. The three who were ejected sustained Class A, or incapacitating, injuries, while the other two sustained Class B, or non-incapacitating, injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

