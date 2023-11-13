This week starts out cool, cloudy

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – We're tracking cool, unsettled weather to start the week, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

As we move through your Monday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as an area of low pressure spins off the Texas coast. There is a slight chance of light rain in today's forecast, especially for areas south of I-20. The rain chance is around 10-20%. No washout is expected.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Tonight, low temperatures will be in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

On Tuesday, as low pressure pushes away from our state, we'll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Warmer weather pushes in this week!

Highs will rise into the low 70s Wednesday through Friday.

This weekend, we'll be in the low 70s with a chance of rain on Sunday.

Looking ahead toward Thanksgiving Day, we're expecting cool weather. Highs will be in the low 60s. So far, the chance for rain is low. Stay tuned for updates from your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team.