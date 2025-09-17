From biblical backlot to global phenomenon: how "The Chosen" is transforming faith, film in Texas and beyond

"The Chosen" is transforming faith and film in Texas and beyond

"The Chosen" is transforming faith and film in Texas and beyond

"The Chosen" is transforming faith and film in Texas and beyond

In a quiet corner of Midlothian, beyond cattle pastures and farmland, a Salvation Army camp has been transformed into a sprawling biblical backlot — the birthplace of the hit streaming show, "The Chosen."

The series retells the life of Jesus — from his first days in ministry to his journey to the cross.

In just seven years, the show is the #1 watched show on Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video, and has reached nearly 300 million viewers around the globe, inspiring a new wave of believers. Executive Producer and Out of Order Studios co-owner, Chris Juen, remembers what it was like when the project first began.

"And we read the first script, and [Chad Gunderson] came to me and he's like, you, you might want to read this," Juen said.

He and fellow studio co-owner and executive producer Chad Gunderson have been with the show since the start, when community support and crowdfunding barely funded the first four episodes. They credit the show's growth entirely to God's plan.

"We never knew if there would be like a fifth episode, much less a fifth season, much less a seventh season," Juen said, "You just look at all these things that are not from us, that it's obviously a much bigger plan."

Explaining the global reach of "The Chosen"?

"We're telling the same story, the greatest story ever told," Gunderson said. "We're telling the same story, but to create this personal connection to the characters."

One of the things that sets the series apart is the production design. Walking through the recreated streets of Jerusalem makes it easier for viewers to immerse themselves in the biblical world.

Set designer James Cunningham puts it simply: "I like to think of the set as an actual character in the show."

He says every detail matters.

"We just left the Phoebe set where we were standing. Okay. And now we're going to go into Pilate's bedroom, which people have seen in season five," Cunningham explained.

For Cunningham, the goal is authenticity.

"I wanted the people just to feel like they're there in the first century. We don't want it to be distracting, and we don't want it to feel like a set. We want it to feel like this is how people actually lived."

Success of "The Chosen"could pave the way for more productions in Texas

With Senate Bill 22, $1.4 billion will be invested into film projects across the state over the next decade. Juen and Gunderson helped lobby lawmakers for the bill.

"And it was just great to see the rallying of all of the filmmakers in Texas," Gunderson said, "And so we were able to help illustrate how us shooting here, the economic impact that it does have."

That investment will also support the expansion of new projects. The show's director, Dallas Jenkins, recently announced an animated spinoff called "The Chosen Adventures," bringing even more jobs to Texas.

"The next focus really needs to be animation, visual effects, post-production and things like that. And interestingly enough, Texas A&M is the number one animation school in the nation," Juen said.

What's next for "The Chosen"?

The show just wrapped its sixth season, which depicts the crucifixion of Jesus. For the first time, its season finale will be released in theaters.

"At the end of the day, this is what people have been waiting for this season. And the scope of this season has by far been bigger than any other season," Gunderson said.

Born of faith, built on Texas pride, "The Chosen" proves that a story told for centuries can continue to transform lives.