Hollywood figures rally behind Texas Senate Bill 22 for film industry tax incentives

Hollywood names are speaking up to support Texas Senate Bill 22, which would give millions of dollars in tax incentives to the film industry over the course of 10 years. But if passed, many wonder what impact this bill could have on areas like Tarrant County, where many TV shows and films are already being shot.

On Monday, the Senate Committee on Finance approved the bill, which will now proceed to the full Senate. Texas natives and Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson attended the meeting. McConaughey shared his testimony with the state's finance committee, highlighting Tarrant County College (TCC). TCC already has a pipeline program that exposes students to film opportunities and connects them with writers, directors, and producers in the industry.

"One hundred percent of the students coming out of that program are employed, and getting employed," McConaughey said. "But a whole lot more are needed. We need to scale this idea to more schools in Texas so we can provide a competent workforce wherever we need to film in our state."

Beth Hutson, a product of TCC's television and film program, credits the program for helping her succeed in the industry.

"I don't think I'd be where I am had I not gone through this program," said Hutson, who now works as a producer. "They opened doors for me, so because of them I had the opportunity to work on some really cool large productions."

If passed, the bill would allocate $500 million every two years in tax incentives to the film industry until 2035, doubling the current funds set aside for productions.

Taylor Hardy, the Fort Worth Film Commissioner, said the bill would bring jobs to Tarrant County while boosting business for local hotels and restaurants and ultimately attracting more visitors.

"Since the Fort Worth Film Commission was founded about 10 years ago, we've measured $700 million in economic impact and over 30,000 jobs supported. Those are over a period of time, but that's almost the equivalent of another American Airlines headquarters in terms of the amount of jobs it's created," Hardy told CBS News Texas.

But at least one lawmaker who opposed the bill has raised concerns, particularly about the content being filmed in the state, citing the Paramount show "Landman" as an example.

"That whole genre of 'Landman' is incorrect, it doesn't describe Texas oil fields," said Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston. "And having a guy whose primary claim to fame is an F-bomb every two seconds is not something I want to see on television and I certainly don't want to put our money behind it."

Currently, states like New Mexico and Georgia are attracting film opportunities because of the incentives they offer. This is just the first step in the legislative process; there are still several more steps before this can become law.