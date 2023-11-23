Watch CBS News
Thanksgiving was nice, cold temps and rain on the way

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! Weather-wise it was a very typical late November day. A bit of rain danced through our southeast corner. Overall, it was a pretty sweet Fall Day.

Tomorrow we'll have a few clouds overhead to start the morning, but they should clear out quickly. Another very nice fall day is on tap for Black Friday. We will stay warm on Saturday with some slight rain chances near the end of the day. Some folks could see some rain in the evening before it gets colder. 

We are not expecting severe weather Saturday night, but it could make for some wet roads, especially if you are out late on Saturday. There will be some strong winds behind a cold front coming through later in the evening that will make Sunday much colder. Rain clears out by Sunday morning, but get ready for the coldest night since the start of the month.

By the way, DFW hasn't officially hit freezing yet this season – we got close on November 1st at 33°. So, technically, we're still in the growing season.

We'll have a couple of colder days as we start next week and our next chances of rain will show up at the end of the month. Right now, next weekend looks wet.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 7:59 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

