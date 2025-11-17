Record-breaking number of Texans expected to travel over Thanksgiving, AAA says

A record-breaking number of Texans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA Texas.

In Texas, AAA predicts 5.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home next week. It's a 1.1% increase compared to last year, setting a new record for the state.

Across the U.S., 81.1 million Americans are projected to travel for Thanksgiving, also setting a new record. That's 1.6 million more than last year, AAA said.

AAA Texas considers the Thanksgiving travel period to be Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

"Thanksgiving travel is a true Texas tradition," said Galen Grillo, vice president and general manager of AAA Texas. "From road trips along I-35 and I-10 to flights out of DFW and Houston, Texans go the distance to spend time with family and friends. It's one of the busiest—and most meaningful—times to travel each year."

More travelers will hit the road

The Texas roads will be busier than the skies, AAA said, with 5.3 million Texans hitting the road vs 328,000 taking to the skies.

Despite the recent government shutdown, which has since ended, airline leaders have expressed optimism that operations would rebound in time for the Thanksgiving travel period after the FAA lifted its order on Monday.

Texas drivers will pay about the same this year as last year for gasoline, AAA said, around $2.61. AAA suggests filling up the tanks the night before travelling.

AAA also suggests planning early to avoid impaired driving, using rideshare or designating a sober driver.