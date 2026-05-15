Texas Supreme Court rejects removal of Democratic lawmakers who led quorum break over redistricting

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday refused to declare that Democratic lawmakers who briefly fled the state in 2025 to block a vote on new congressional voting maps pushed by President Donald Trump had vacated their office.

The all-Republican court dealt a blow to Gov. Greg Abbott and state Republicans in their efforts to severely punish the more than 50 Democrats who bolted for New York, Illinois and Massachusetts in a bid to stop a vote on the maps during a special session. State Republicans had sought their arrest and threatened fines to bring them back to the state Capitol.

Abbott had argued in a lawsuit filed directly to the state's highest civil court that state Rep. Gene Wu, the leader of the House Democratic caucus, and others had effectively abandoned their office.

Wu had argued that he was not abandoning his office in the quorum break, but was exercising a right to dissent.

In denying Abbott's request, the court opinion written by Justice James Blacklock noted that the Republican-majority Legislature had adequately resolved the problem itself through measures such as fines against the missing lawmakers, and that they eventually returned on their own within a few weeks.

"In the end, a quorum was restored in two weeks' time, without judicial intervention, by the interplay of political and practical forces," Blacklock wrote.

"Courts have uniformly recognized that it is not their role to resolve disputes between the other two branches that those branches can resolve for themselves," the opinion said.

If the issue rises again and the Legislature cannot effectively compel lawmakers to return, the court may someday consider whether the courts should step in, the opinion said.

In a statement released after the opinion, Wu, the Democratic leader, said, "Abbott sent us threats. He sent lawyers. He sicced his lapdog, Ken Paxton, on us. He asked the highest court in Texas to remove elected Democrats from office because we refused to be bullied into helping him pass a rigged map for Donald Trump. Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court said: no. The Constitution does not let a Governor erase voters' choices when their choices are inconvenient to him."

Abbott's office has yet to release a statement.

Redistricting battles continue nationwide

The redistricting fight in Texas ignited a national battle between states with one-party control. After Texas lawmakers redrew the state's maps to add as many as five Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, California's Democratic leaders redrew five seats to their advantage.

Republicans in Missouri, Indiana, North Carolina did the same. More Republican states are expected to follow suit after a Supreme Court decision that weakened the Voting Rights Act's requirement to have Congressional districts where minority groups make up a majority of voters.

Democrats in Virginia attempted to redraw three seats in their favor, but the state supreme court rejected it last week.