Texas House Democrats who broke quorum last year to block new Congressional maps must pay thousands of dollars in fines, costs

The Texas House Administration Committee has voted along party lines to order dozens of Democratic lawmakers to pay nearly $422,000 in fines and costs related to their decision to flee the state last year.

The financial penalties stem from an effort by Democrats last August to block Republicans from approving five newly drawn Congressional districts. To prevent a quorum, dozens of members traveled to Illinois, California, and other states.

Breaking Down the Costs

The committee-ordered payments total approximately $421,000, which includes:

Fines: About $303,000.

DPS Costs: Nearly $119,000 for the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate the whereabouts of the members who broke quorum.

Most of the 52 Democrats facing these penalties are required to pay $8,354 each. Under House rules, these members are prohibited from using campaign funds to cover these costs.

A Partisan Vote

The committee is comprised of six Republicans and five Democrats. Among the members is James Talarico, who did not comment during the hearing. Republican members also remained silent, with the exception of Chairman Charlie Geren of Fort Worth, who called for the vote.

While Republicans sharply criticized the quorum break last year, Democrats maintained they were standing up for their constituents.

"Partisan Hyperbole"

State Representative Joe Moody, a member of the committee, criticized the vote while noting the historical nature of such political maneuvers.

"Texas had its first quorum break in 1870. None of this is new. So, we know these members had a right to do this," Moody said. "We know the House also has a right to enforce rules to create consequences. Those are just facts. But as we've discussed fines and costs all day, I want to remind everyone that partisan hyperbole has a very real cost too."

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