The end of the STAAR test is in sight. Here's what Texas lawmakers would replace it with.

Will the STAAR test be replaced? Texas Senate to vote on new bil

Will the STAAR test be replaced? Texas Senate to vote on new bil

Will the STAAR test be replaced? Texas Senate to vote on new bil

Texas lawmakers are set to vote on two bills on Tuesday that could end STAAR testing.

The bills that would scrap the test are up for a vote in both the Texas House and Texas Senate.

What are House Bill 8 and Senate Bill 9?

The new format would replace the STAAR test for three shorter assessments at the beginning, middle and end-of-year. This means that for the first time, districts will be able to track growth throughout the year instead of year-end to year-end. Many administrators and teachers across North Texas also agreed that the high-stakes, one-day-a-year stress on teachers and students isn't working.

This new test would deliver results in 48 hours.

It aims to give parents more access to how their child is performing. Parents should be able to view their student's answers on the end-of-year assessment.

Both chambers passed similar bills during the regular session but ran out of time to work out the differences and send a unified version to the governor.

As it's written right now, the new test would not start until the 2027-2028 school year if passed.

North Texas superintendents criticize STAAR test

Superintendents who spoke with CBS News Texas said an end to the STAAR tests as they are would be beneficial to their students.

"The last thing I want is a student who comes into school nervous to take a big exam, crying because they feel the pressure of it, and they're in 4th grade," said Arlington ISD superintendent Matt Smith.

"I don't think anyone should ever be judged on one day out of an entire school year. I do appreciate though that they are trying to do a beginning, middle, and end of year because I think that's more conducive to adjusting instruction," said Prosper ISD superintendent Holly Ferguson.

However, Ferguson said she was wary of too many regulations, which could increase the burden on schools and prompt complaints that "we're not learning, we're just testing."

