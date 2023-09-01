Dallas ISD leaders implementing new strategies for success in place of "teaching to the test"

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — There's a new assignment for teachers in Dallas ISD: stop teaching to the test.

It is a phrase that's become synonymous with pressure in public schools to prepare students for the state-mandated exams.

Instead, school leaders say they're getting back to the basics and giving teachers more time to teach, rather than just focusing on the STAAR, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.

"We know that if we are teaching the content, if we're using high quality instructional materials, if we're bringing joy into the classrooms—our students will get it," said Roshonda Clayton-Brown, the district's assistant superintendent of school leadership. "If we teach it, make sure that our students understand, teach it to mastery—students are going to do well."

And, yes, DISD students will still take the state-mandated tests, but the way they prepare for them is undergoing revolutionary change.

DISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde has gone public with an ambitious plan that includes:

No more STAAR practice tests

Evidence-based curriculum that engages students on grade level

Most effective teachers being placed in classrooms with students with the greatest needs

Expanding small group instruction for second and third-graders who need extra support in readings

The reading piece is critical because reading, experts say, is the foundation for all learning.

"What we know, is that if a student is not reading by third grade, of course, their future is very bleak," shared Clayton-Brown. "Their chances of graduating from high school are lower. Their chances of being successful later on in life are a lot lower. So, we want to make sure that all of our students in Dallas ISD are reading at or above grade level before they leave third grade."

District assessments help identify which students would benefit from individualized, intensive support. And remember—current third-graders began their education journey during the pandemic.

"A lot of what you see us doing and providing is going to be foundational skills with those students," explained Tenille Davis, a reading intervention specialist at Adelle Turner Elementary. "So, phonics and phonemic awareness, we start there and then we work our way up."

Staffers say district data shows the approach is working.

"My heart lights up when I see a student that came in and wasn't familiar with sounds and they progress from being able to identify those sounds and then eventually being able to identify words and then ultimately being able to read," Davis said. "I see a glimmer of hope. I see the students feeling a very big boost of self confidence and the students feeling like they can go into the classroom and do what they need to do and conquer."

Clayton-Brown admits that most schools are still playing COVID-19 catch-up. So, she's a big advocate for Supt. Elizalde's new approach.

She calls it "bold," scrapping STAAR prep, adding instruction time, and prioritizing teaching over standardized testing.

"It starts early," Clayton-Brown said. "So, we want to make sure that we provide our students with a strong foundation, make sure that they have those early reading skills so they can be successful, whether they are in fifth grade, eighth grade or college."