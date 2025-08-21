Texas Legislature moves forward with plans to scrap the standardized STAAR tests

Teachers, public school students and their parents may soon be free of the dreaded standardized STAAR tests.

The state House Committee on Public Education met Monday morning to discuss House Bill 8, which would make big changes to how students and schools are evaluated. Later in the day, the Senate will debate, and potentially vote on its own version of the legislation, Senate Bill 9.

The Senate's bill would have students take shorter assessments three times during the school year, as opposed to testing only at the end of the year. Other changes include:

The TEA commissioner collaborate with a public college or university fo select items for the tests

A committee of teachers to review and approve items on the tests

Contract with a nationally recognized testing provider to adapt or develop new tests

The changes would take full effect in the 2027-28 school year.

STAAR test criticism

The changes would address some of the main criticisms of the existing STAAR tests, which stands for State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.

The idea to spread tests across the school year would take some of the pressure off students, who currently have just one high-stakes chance to score well. Multiple tests per year would also allow schools to track progress throughout the school year.

Superintendents who spoke with CBS News Texas said an end to the STAAR tests as they are would be beneficial to their students.

"The last thing I want is a student who comes into school nervous to take a big exam, crying because they feel the pressure of it, and they're in 4th grade," said Arlington ISD superintendent Matt Smith.

"I don't think anyone should ever be judged on one day out of an entire school year. I do appreciate though that they are trying to do a beginning, middle, and end of year because I think that's more conducive to adjusting instruction," said Prosper ISD superintendent Holly Ferguson.

However, Ferguson said she was wary of too many regulations, which could increase the burden on schools and prompt complaints that "we're not learning, we're just testing."

Under a current proposal, the assessments at the beginning and middle of the year would be optional, with districts able to decide.

Other changes would make the testing process more transparent for parents and guardians. Test results would be available within 48 hours of the exam, and parents would be able to look at their students' answers on the year-end assessment.

Both the House and Senate approved their own versions of STAAR test reforms in the regular legislative session, but could not come to a compromise before the session ended.