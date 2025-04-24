Texas Senate passes school choice bill; bill heads to Gov. Abbott to be signed

The Texas Senate has passed the controversial school choice bill with a vote of 19-12.

Texas lawmakers convened Thursday to vote on the bill again.

It was approved roughly a week ago by the House in a historic vote. It was the first time the House gave the green light to a bill that will give taxpayer money to students to attend private school. The Senate approved similar legislation multiple times, including earlier this year by a margin of 19-12.

"As Lt. Governor, I have prioritized school choice and the Texas Senate has passed school choice six times since 2015 because parents should be able to place students in the educational environment that works best for them," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement. "All of the previous bills died in the Texas House, and I am so glad they have finally passed SB 2 this session. Following the Texas Senate's acceptance of House amendments to SB 2, educational choice will soon be the law of the land in Texas."

As part of the $1 billion bill, most students who attend an accredited private school will receive $10,000 per year. Students with disabilities will receive up to $30,000 per year, and home-schooled students will get $2,000 a year.

Republicans said the bill prioritizes low-income students and those with disabilities. Democrats said they believe at the end of the day, most of the students who take part in the program will be wealthier students who attend private school now.

Gov. Greg Abbott has said repeatedly he was confident the bill would pass this legislative season.

"It's common sense for Texas to be among the two-thirds of the states in the United States that support school choice," Abbott said last week.

The bill now heads to Abbott to be signed. The Texas Comptroller's Office will develop and administer the education savings account program. It is slated to take effect for the 2026-27 school year.