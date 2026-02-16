Texas Senate candidates Jasmine Crockett, Wesley Hunt rally voters ahead of early voting for March 3 primaries

With the March 3 primary two weeks away, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Wesley Hunt expressed his message to voters in Dallas on Monday as he battles four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"I think it's time for us to turn the page on career politicians," Hunt told dozens of Republicans at the Dallas County GOP Headquarters.

Hunt is hoping to land a spot in what is widely expected to be a runoff election in late May. In an interview after the event, Hunt told CBS News Texas that having served in Congress for three years and supporting term limits are resonating with Republican primary voters.

"I've had countless people walk up to me and say, 'Wesley, we love the fact that you are younger, we love the fact you're not a career politician,'" said Hunt. "It's not just the career politician piece. It's also the idea that I've committed 12 years to being in the U.S. Senate. I believe in term limits."

Also on Presidents Day, Dallas Congresswoman and U.S. Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett spoke at the "Not my President" protest at City Hall. She's facing State Rep. James Talarico of Austin in the Democratic primary and had a message for voters.

"You will have my voice if you do what you're supposed to do," Crockett said. "I'm here to tell you that this majority minority state can make a difference, not just for Texas, but for the entire country."

Early voting starts Tuesday, and leaders of both political parties in Dallas County told CBS News Texas their voters are energized to get to the polls, and that a strong primary turnout in March is crucial to the midterm elections in November.

"It's incredibly huge. It shows again that enthusiasm that you talked about, and you can ramp up from there because what you want to see happen in November, a 55% — it would be great if we could 60%," said Allen West, the chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party. "But if you're trying to operate and start from a 25% primary turnout, that's going to be a hard push. So this is about informing, educating, and activating people."

"It shows that the parties are energized, that their bases are energized, that folks are really paying attention and keyed into what's happening in the spring, gearing up for November," said Kardal Coleman, the chairman of the Dallas County Democratic Party. "We have some of the strongest communities in the state, really in the country, on our Democratic ballot. I'm looking forward to seeing them drive up the turnout."

Early voting runs from Tuesday until Friday, Feb. 27.

