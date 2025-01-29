Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Texas Senate will pass bill next week that provides tax dollars to students to attend private school

AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told CBS News Texas that by next Wednesday, the Texas Senate will approve a bill to provide $1 billion in taxpayer money to thousands of students statewide to attend private school. The measure, SB 2, passed out of the Senate Education K-16 Committee Tuesday night.

"We're going to pass it out before next Wednesday and we're going to send it over there like a rocket ship next week," Patrick said.

From the Senate, the bill will head to the House, which killed similar legislation two years ago. Gov. Greg Abbott will likely declare it an emergency item during his State of the State address Sunday evening. That status allows lawmakers to pass legislation before they reach the 60-day mark of their legislative session.

Democrats have sharply criticized the education savings accounts, calling them a scam and saying they will further set back school districts, which haven't received an increase in their basic allotment since 2019. Patrick pushed back.

"There's no way we're undermining public education," he insisted. He said the $1 billion school choice bill won't take away funding for public schools. It comes from general funds, which he said includes some money from the budget surplus.

A fiscal note for SB 2 from the Texas Senate says the legislation would allow about 35,000 students statewide to attend private school in 2027, the first year the program will take effect. Patrick said people should keep in mind that the state still pays nearly $40 billion to educate its 5.5 million public school students.

"We didn't take this money out of the education fund. It's a new fund we created, so it didn't come away from public education. We're fully funding public education."

Under the bill, 80 percent of the available positions would be filled by those who previously attended public school and are from lower-income families or have a disability. All students would be eligible to fill the remaining 20 percent of slots. Each student would receive at least $2,000, but as much as $10,000 per year if the student is in an accredited private school. Students with disabilities would receive up to $11,500 per year.

The proposal prompted state senators to ask questions during a hearing Tuesday. Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, asked, "So all hardships are equal, that's what you're saying?"

The chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, responded, "We tried to make sure we respect everyone's challenges as they approach us. Yes, with great respect."

West asked, "So you're putting bullying on the equal platform as low-income schools, low academically?"

Creighton said, "I personally know families who've lost a child to suicide because of bullying."

The hearing also attracted Texans on both sides of the issue. "I saw my son marginalized, abused, bullied, and largely ignored in the wake of a school system that was overwhelmed and ill-equipped having a child with an autism diagnosis. Diverting funds from public schools without ensuring quality standards to private schools risks draining resources when we are already underfunded."

Patrick said he's tired of hearing this criticism.

"Every time there's something to compete with public education, oh the sky is falling, it's terrible, it's just crazy. We have more kids in public school and more funding for public school than most states have people."

While funding for this program comes from general revenues, school districts have opposed it because if they lose students to private schools, they will lose state funding tied to those students. The districts have also pointed out state lawmakers haven't increased the basic allotment for school districts since 2019, and that inflation has raised their costs. In their initial 2026-27 budget, both the Texas House and Senate have each proposed increasing funding for K-12 public schools by about $5 billion. Democratic lawmakers have said that's not nearly enough money for schools.

