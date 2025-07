Texas Rangers beat Orioles 6-0 as Semien, Seager homer

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager homered, Nathan Eovaldi pitched five strong innings in his second start since missing a month with an elbow issue and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Ezequiel Duran had a two-run single in the fourth, Josh Smith had three singles and Alejandro Osuna singled twice and walked a night after the rookie hit his first big league home run.

The Rangers planned to limit Eovaldi (5-3) to five innings after his bout with elbow inflammation. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out five while throwing 72 pitches.

Dane Dunning pitched three innings for his second career save, both this season.

Baltimore first baseman Ryan O'Hearn went 1 for 4 with a double not long after being named an All-Star for the first time. The 31-year-old is set to start at DH for the American League on July 15 in Atlanta.

Semien opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the third, and Seager connected on a solo shot leading off the fifth against Baltimore starter Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5). Seager's fourth homer in six games gave him 11 for the season.