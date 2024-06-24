Half of Texans don't think the power grid will hold up this summer: Poll

Texans don't think the power grid will hold up this summer: Poll

Over half of Texans say they don't have a lot of confidence in the power grid, according to a new poll.

The Texas Politics Project at UT Austin asked Texans: How likely do you think it is that there will be a widespread failure of the electric grid this summer?

The poll, conducted this month, found that 34% of Texans think it's somewhat likely that the power grid will fail this summer.

Meanwhile, 17% said it was very likely that the power grid would fail this summer. Together, that's more than half of Texans who say they don't have faith in the grid.

Although over half are doubtful, 29% said it was not too likely that the grid would fail this summer, 9% said it's not at all likely and 10% said they didn't know or had no opinion.

This week the First Alert Weather team is forecasting high temperatures to break 100 degrees for the first time this year. The heat index could bring the feels-like temperature to 109 degrees.

Despite the increase in temperatures, the Texas power grid's operator ERCOT says it's operating at normal conditions Monday morning.

Amid the extreme heat, several North Texas cities and organizations are providing aid to their community members – including opening cooling stations and even providing air conditioning units for some.

To protect yourself and others from the heat, remember to:

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Limit your time outdoors, at the very least between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (if you can)

Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty

Take frequent breaks in the shade or preferably in air conditioning

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing