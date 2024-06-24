Dangerous heat arrives, prompting a heat advisory for most of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Summer in Texas is here.

CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists have issued weather alerts for Monday and Tuesday due to the first heat advisory of the season.

CBS News Texas

The heat advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and will continue through at least 7 p.m. Tuesday. Counties to the west are not included as of 6 a.m. Monday, however the advisory will likely be extended and expanded as the week goes on.

CBS News Texas

The heat is expected to build as mid-week gets closer. We hit 100 degrees on Sunday, so June 23 will mark the first 100 degree day of 2024, but it won't be the last.

CBS News Texas

Weather alerts won't be issued for every day with a heat advisory this summer, but with this being the first heat advisory of the season, it's important to listen to your body this week.

To protect yourself and others from the heat, remember to:

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Limit your time outdoors, at the very least between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (if you can)

Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty

Take frequent breaks in the shade or preferably in air conditioning

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

CBS News Texas