Dangerous heat arrives, prompting a heat advisory for most of North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Summer in Texas is here. 

CBS News Texas First Alert meteorologists have issued weather alerts for Monday and Tuesday due to the first heat advisory of the season.

The heat advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and will continue through at least 7 p.m. Tuesday. Counties to the west are not included as of 6 a.m. Monday, however the advisory will likely be extended and expanded as the week goes on.

The heat is expected to build as mid-week gets closer. We hit 100 degrees on Sunday, so June 23 will mark the first 100 degree day of 2024, but it won't be the last.

Weather alerts won't be issued for every day with a heat advisory this summer, but with this being the first heat advisory of the season, it's important to listen to your body this week.

To protect yourself and others from the heat, remember to: 

  • Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles
  • Limit your time outdoors, at the very least between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (if you can)
  • Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty
  • Take frequent breaks in the shade or preferably in air conditioning
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 6:43 AM CDT

