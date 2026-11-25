The buyer of a lottery ticket in San Antonio could miss out on $850,000 if they don't claim their winnings by the day after Christmas, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The winning Texas Two Step ticket from a June drawing was purchased at Texas Food Mart at 14330 Bulverde Road and remains unclaimed, officials said.

The winning numbers for the June 29 drawing were 4, 6, 11 and 32, with a Bonus Ball of 20. The ticket expires Saturday, Dec. 26.

Because of holiday office closures, anyone claiming the prize in person must visit a Texas Lottery claim center by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. Those submitting claims by mail must send the winning ticket and a claim form postmarked by Dec. 26.

Tony Gutierrez / AP

Lottery draw-game winners generally have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The state will receive the money for legislatively authorized programs if no one claims the jackpot, lottery officials said.

Meanwhile, North Texas has had its own share of lottery winners this year.

In October, a Fort Worth resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery's Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at Silver Star Market, 3301 E. Berry St., Suite 101, in Fort Worth, according to lottery officials.

Earlier this month, a Haltom City resident claimed a $2 million Millionaire's Club scratch-off prize from a ticket purchased at Nick's Corner Mart in Arlington.

In June, an Azle resident claimed a $1 million Power 20s scratch-off prize. The $20 ticket was purchased at Murphy Express on Lake Worth Boulevard in Lake Worth.

In May, a North Texan claimed a $2 million Millionaire's Club scratch-off prize from a ticket purchased at Joe's Mini Mart in Denison.

In April, a 7-Eleven in Mesquite sold a $41 million Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket. The winner selected the cash option, worth an estimated $22.5 million before taxes.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.