Texas Lottery scratch-off sold in Denison yields $2 million winner

A North Texan has claimed the $2 million top prize in the Texas Lottery's Millionaire's Club scratch-off game, officials said.

Texas Lottery

The ticket was bought at Joe's Mini Mart, 800 W. Crawford St. in Denison, according to lottery officials. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The retailer may receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket under the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

It is the first of four available $2 million top prizes to be claimed.

According to lottery officials, the Millionaire's Club offers more than $175 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize, including break-even prizes, are 1 in 3.54.

Since 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $42.6 billion for the state and awarded $97.5 billion in prizes.