Texas Lottery scratch-off sold in Lake Worth produces $1 million winner

A North Texan has claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery's Power 20s scratch-off game, officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Murphy Express 8779, located at 6781 Lake Worth Blvd., in Lake Worth. The winner, a resident of Azle, chose to remain anonymous.

The retailer is eligible for a $10,000 bonus through the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

A Power 20s scratch-off ticket costs $20, according to lottery officials.

It is the second of four available $1 million top prizes claimed in the game.

The game offers more than $91.7 million in total prizes, and the overall odds of winning any prize, including break-even prizes, are 1 in 3.61.