7‑Eleven in North Texas sells $41 million Lotto Texas jackpot ticket

A Lotto Texas ticket sold at a 7‑Eleven in North Texas has won a $41 million jackpot, the game's largest prize in more than a year.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, chose the cash option and will receive an estimated $22.5 million before taxes. The ticket for Monday's drawing was sold at the 7‑Eleven in the 3700 block of Interstate 30 in Mesquite.

"Monday was an unforgettable night for one Lotto Texas player, who purchased a jackpot‑winning ticket," said Courtney Arbour, executive director of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversees the Texas Lottery.

"If you believe you are the lucky ticket holder, please sign your ticket, keep it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim your prize," Arbour said. "... We look forward to meeting and congratulating our latest Lotto Texas jackpot winner."

Winning numbers and prize details

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers: 21‑28‑33‑34‑43‑44.

The prize has not been claimed. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. The retailer may receive a $25,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

The jackpot began at $5 million on Nov. 17, 2025, and rolled 66 drawings before being hit.

Thousands of smaller prizes awarded

For the same drawing, 39,787 tickets won lower‑tier prizes ranging from $2 to $12,834, including those with the Extra! add‑on.

The next Lotto Texas jackpot, for Wednesday's drawing, resets to an estimated $5 million annuitized.

Lotto Texas players pick six numbers from 1 through 54. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. The Extra! add‑on costs $1 more and can increase non‑jackpot prizes by up to $10,000.