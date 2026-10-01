North Texan claims $2 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize, officials say

A North Texan claimed a $2 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize on a ticket purchased in Arlington, one of four top-prize wins statewide totaling $5 million, officials said.

The Haltom City resident won the prize while playing Millionaire's Club after purchasing the ticket at Nick's Corner Mart, 2300 S. Collins St. in Arlington, according to the Texas Lottery.

Like the other three winners, the person chose to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.

Meanwhile, a Baytown resident won $1 million playing Mega Millionaire after buying the ticket at Revolution, 4800 E. Wallisville Road in Baytown.

Texas Lottery

A Spring resident won $1 million playing Premier Play after purchasing the ticket at Time Saver Food Mart, 4806 Spring Stuebner Road in Spring.

A San Antonio resident won $1 million playing Million Dollar Loteria after buying the ticket at Palo Alto Express, 719 Palo Alto Road in San Antonio.

Each retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling a top-prize ticket.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should more information become available.