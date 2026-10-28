Fort Worth resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch-off prize, officials say

A Fort Worth resident has claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery's Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game, officials announced Wednesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Silver Star Market, 3301 E. Berry St., Suite 101, in Fort Worth, according to lottery officials.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Silver Star Market may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Texas Lottery

It is the second of 10 available $1 million top prizes to be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria. The game offers more than $385.3 million in total prizes, with overall odds of winning any prize, including break-even prizes, at 1 in 3.29.

Wednesday's announcement follows a string of lottery wins across North Texas.

Earlier this month, a Haltom City resident claimed a $2 million Millionaire's Club scratch-off prize from a ticket purchased at Nick's Corner Mart in Arlington.

In June, an Azle resident claimed a $1 million Power 20s scratch-off prize. The $20 ticket was purchased at Murphy Express on Lake Worth Boulevard in Lake Worth.

In May, a North Texan claimed a $2 million Millionaire's Club scratch-off prize from a ticket purchased at Joe's Mini Mart in Denison.

In April, a 7-Eleven in Mesquite sold a $41 million Lotto Texas jackpot-winning ticket. The winner selected the cash option, worth an estimated $22.5 million before taxes.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.