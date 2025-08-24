Accusations of racism dominate Texas debate over redistricting, lawmakers react to the vote

Democrats and Republicans accused each other of racism during their debate in the Texas House over the new congressional maps that will provide five new majority districts for the GOP.

After eight hours of debate on Wednesday, the House approved the new maps by an 88-52 margin along party lines. Under the newly drawn maps, Republicans will likely increase the number of seats in Texas from 25 to 30, and Democrats will see their number of seats drop from 13 to eight. Lawmakers from both parties blamed each other for using race.

Representative Ann Johnson, D-Houston, scolded Republicans.

"This is about racism, and if you can't hear it from them, then hear it from me as a white woman and a daughter of a man of privilege. To stand here as a 50-year-old woman and know that we're going back in time. So, let's talk about cowardice and cheats," she said.

Representative Katrina Pierson, R-Rockwall, who is Black and represents a majority white district, fired back at Democrats.

"The racist rhetoric is old. It is seriously stale and long overplayed. News flash: Democrats do not own minorities in Texas. Republicans are the majority, so it's not the people of Texas who are racist. It is you," said Pierson.

Back to business after establishing quorum

On Monday, the Texas House established a quorum for the first time in two weeks after Democrats left the state to block the new maps. That set the stage for the bill to come to the House floor. Democrats accused Republicans of violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Republicans insisted they followed this law.

The U.S. Justice Department says on its website that section two of the Voting Rights Act prohibits "against discrimination in voting applies nationwide to any voting standard, practice, or procedure that results in the denial or abridgement of the right of any citizen to vote on account of race, color, or membership in a language minority group."

Section 2 is permanent, unlike other portions of the act. The debate sparked tense moments and accusations of racism from both parties.

Republicans cheered, including Representative Mitch Little of Lewisville.

In an interview with CBS News Texas after the vote, he said, "Thrilled. For the first time, Republicans have united. They've been courageous in bringing this to the floor. It was necessary. Democrats are only concerned about those things when they're not in charge. In California, in Illinois, in Massachusetts, they absolutely redistrict and gerrymander to their benefit."

Democrats, including Representative Venton Jones of Dallas, expressed disappointment but vowed to continue fighting.

He told CBS News Texas, "My most sincere reaction is disappointment. Once again, Republicans continue to make power grabs on the back of black and brown communities. We fought for one of the most important issues we have as Texans, and that's our right to vote. We're going to still continue to fight. We're going to take this to the courts."

Pierson rejected Democrats' accusations during an interview with CBS News Texas.

"It's victimization all day, every day. There's no account for values, and that's what's most important. People of Texas have spoken in the last several cycles. Minority voters are turning Republican, and that is how this map is drawn. It's perfectly legal. Of course, they are going to take us to court, but we will win," said Pierson.

Locked in the Texas Capitol

After Democrats returned to the Capitol on Monday, Speaker Dustin Burrows told those who broke quorum he wanted to ensure they return to the House chamber for Wednesday's vote on the new maps. So, he required them to sign permission slips that would place them under the custody of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Representative Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, refused to sign the slip and was told she could only stay in the House chamber or go to her office at the Capitol with an escort by DPS. She received national attention after sleeping in the chamber for two nights.

In an interview after the vote, Collier spoke with CBS News Texas about her protest, why her fight on this isn't over, and about the new maps.

"They have racist implications, yes. It's racially gerrymandered...You need to be able to trust the voters to elect the candidate they want and keep them together in their same communities. That didn't happen today. Today, they just split that up. So, it's very disappointing to see this is the trajectory they're going," she said.

The Texas Senate began debate on the maps on Friday and gave initial approval in an 18-11 vote along party lines. Senator Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, who also serves as Chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, notified Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that she intended to filibuster the maps before the final vote.

Last week, CBS News Texas asked Patrick about them during a news conference.

"The five new Republican majority-leaning seats we believe for all the right reasons, legal reasons, and the right reasons politically that our state deserves those additional five seats because this state has changed dramatically," he said.

Democrats, though, have pointed to the most recent census data showing the majority of population growth in Texas has come from Latinos, Blacks, and Asians, who have historically voted for Democrats. Once Gov. Abbott signs the new maps into law, Democrats have said they will file a lawsuit against the state with the goal that a federal judge will block the new Congressional maps.

While they delayed the maps from passing for two weeks during the quorum break in the House, timing is now critical for Democrats. The maps must be in place by the time candidates start filing their paperwork on Saturday, Nov. 8. Democrats said the courts don't typically get involved right before or once that process begins.

After the House vote, Abbott added to the special session agenda. Among the items, Abbott is asking for a bill to provide new punishments for any state lawmakers who are intentionally absent from a legislative session.