At campaign stop in Fort Worth, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says he's going up against the establishment in both parties

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico blasted billionaires' influence on policy and society, during a campaign stop in Fort Worth Wednesday evening. His campaign said more than 1,200 people attended the event.

Talarico, a State Representative from Austin entered the primary in September. At his rally, Talarico criticized the national Democratic party saying it doesn't fight back hard enough. In an interview with CBS News Texas, Talarico said he's not afraid to take on the national party. "I'm a proud Texas Democrat, but I already have a religion, and I already have a sports team. The reason I'm a part of this political party is because it is a vehicle to organize working people, win elections, and make people's lives better. If the Democratic party is not doing that, which hasn't done that during the past few election cycles, then we have to share hard truths. We have to be honest. I have to speak truth to power, whether it's in my party or not. In this campaign, I'm going up against the political establishment in both political parties. I'm a voice for all Texans and I value that independence. I'm able to think for myself, and I'm able to push back when I need to regardless of which party I'm pushing back on."

When asked if that would hurt politically Talarico said, "It might ruffle some feathers, it might anger the powers that be. But we desperately need a Senator who's going to fight for 30 million Texans who live here and not for DC party bosses."

Talarico vs Former Congressman Colin Allred

A University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll shows Talarico trailing former Dallas Congressman Colin Allred by four percentage points, 46 to 42 percent. Twelve percent are unsure. Allred has also been crossing the state and focusing on unrigging the economy and lowering costs for Texans. The Cook Political Report still rates the Texas Senate race as "Likely Republican." Talarico raised more than $6.2 million dollars in three weeks in the third quarter, a record haul in Texas for a Senate candidate for their first quarter.

When asked how he intends to take his message against billionaires and for working people to the U.S. Senate if he wins Talarico said, "I have experienced working in the trenches in the Texas Legislature which as you know, is not an easy place to work as a Democrat. But I was able to work across the aisle with my Republican friends to pass major legislation to bring down the cost of health care, bring down the cost of childcare, bring down the cost of housing. That's exactly what I'll do if elected as U.S. Senator for Texas."

Allred raised more than $4.1 million dollars in the third quarter.

Other possible candidates

No word yet if former Congressman Beto O'Rourke and current Congressman Joaquin Castro will run for U.S. Senate. Candidates can start filing their paperwork with the Secretary of State's office for the March primary on Saturday, November 8 and they have until Monday, December 8.